1. SAÚL ÑÍGUEZ (7.8)

Saúl remains our lowest rated player (on average) for the season, and by a fair margin as well, but he earns your Man of the Match award for this one — easily his best performance in a Chelsea shirt. How much of that was a factor of us playing a three-man midfield in a 4-3-3 rather than the usual pivot in a 3-4-3 remains to be seen, but it’s good to know that Saúl has this sort of performance in him.

One game won’t change the unlikelihood of us exercising the £30m buy-option in his loan contract, but if he can build on this game, he should just might make a telling contribution to our quest for trophies in the second half of the season.

2. KAI HAVERTZ (7.7)

Big Game King Kai sure loves the League Cup: that’s 5 goals in 3 matches in this competition. He has 6 goals in 42 Premier League appearances.

Hopefully his broken finger won’t keep him out for long. He had apparently tried to play on with it after scoring the goal, but it became too painful and gross.

3. HAKIM ZIYECH (7.5)

Hakim just edges out Toni, Marcos, and Kepa with one of his own best performances in a Blue shirt — and that’s despite missing a couple chances where we would’ve expected him to do much better, and also seeing a beautiful pass to Timo Werner not rewarded with an assist thanks to Hugo Lloris’ quick hands.

vs. SPURS (LC, H, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Saúl (7.8), Havertz (7.7), Ziyech (7.5), Rüdiger (7.5), Alonso (7.5), Arrizabalaga (7.5), Azpilicueta (7.4), Sarr (7.2), Jorginho (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Mount (6.8), Kovacic (6.7, sub), Werner (6.7, sub), Lukaku (6.5), Pulisic (6.4, sub), Vale (6.4, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.4, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL