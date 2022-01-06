Mason Mount nominated for Premier League Player and Goal of the Month awards

December was not a great month in terms of results, with Chelsea winning just three of the seven league games on offer, and while we only lost one and have stayed safely in the top-four, the dropped points have resulted in a 10-point gap to the leaders. It’s certainly Manchester City’s title to lose now, barely halfway through the season, though we shouldn’t shy away from giving them credit for their stellar and relentless run of wins — 11 and counting.

In any case, amidst the disappointing results, we have had some excellent individual performances, including first and foremost from Mason Mount, who has earned a nomination for Premier League Player of the Month after playing every single minute of those seven games, collecting 4 goals and 3 assists in the process. Only Raheem Sterling (also nominated) scored more goals in December in the entire league!

In addition to Sterling, Mount’s up against Joao Cancelo, James Maddison, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Son Heung-min for the award. You can vote for Money Mase here.

Seven players who lit up December



Who deserves to win @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month?#PLAwards | https://t.co/cbmO5UTisd pic.twitter.com/oaySHOn2oY — Premier League (@premierleague) January 6, 2022

One of Mount’s four goals has also earned a nomination, for December’s Goal of the Month. Incidentally, it came in the only defeat of the month (and our only defeat in the last 22 in all competitions), just before half-time against West Ham at the London Stadium. While we were not able to hang-on to that lead, it was still a rather sweet volley from the top of the box from the 22-year-old.

The other nominess include Bernardo Silva, Neal Maupay, Lucas Moura, Demarai Gray, Alexandre Lacazette, Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

None of the goals are particularly outstanding — most are just long bombs, with Maupay’s overhead kick and Arsenal’s team goal finished off by Lacazette the rare exceptions — so you might as well vote for Mount’s technical excellence here.