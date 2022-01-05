Chelsea confirm Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kanté test positive for COVID-19

Two Chelsea players were rumored to have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, and those rumors were confirmed by Thomas Tuchel ahead of kick-off against Spurs tonight at the Bridge.

And unfortunately, they are two key players, namely Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kanté. For Kanté this is now the second positive test this season, after one September, which is even more unfortunate. It’s unknown if they have any symptoms or how they are feeling at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva both tested positive for Covid-19 today. #CFC — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) January 5, 2022

The duo will miss today’s game as well as next week’s return leg, and also the FA Cup third round match this weekend against non-league Chesterfield, though they would’ve likely not been involved in that game anyway. They should be able to return for the game against Manchester City the following weekend, provided they remain asymptomatic and test negative.

Chelsea’s previous opponents, Liverpool, have seen their match tomorrow postponed due to an outbreak. Hopefully we won’t have to deal with (another) one of those again at Cobham, too.