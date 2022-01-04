Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

Overview

A shorthanded Chelsea showed vast reserves of quality and character to claw back a point against Liverpool in perhaps our most entertaining game of the season. The we were able to produce a showing as good as this in the middle of the Lukaku saga is a testament to the ability of Tuchel and the players.

Chelsea started the game like a pack of wolves, generating turnovers and chances at will. However, the team’s usual profligacy showed and it was telling that we conceded immediately after missing a sitter. Liverpool then flexed their offensive firepower, with Mo Salah — arguably the best player in the world this season — scoring a great goal to extend the lead two.

What followed was a stretch where two midfielders, Kanté and Kovačić — took over and made the field their playground. Liverpool normally do not get dominated in midfield like this, but our two starting midfielders did not play like normal players. It was truly outstanding displays from both of them, even outside their goal contributions.

Match statistics

Stats are from fbref and understat.

Individual ratings

Thomas Tuchel

Did not take a single misstep in the buildup to the game, expertly navigating the whole Lukaku saga as well as anyone could have, making his displeasure clear without burning bridges.

He nailed his tactical ideas for the game, too, with thorough tactical preparation creating enough chances that should’ve secured an early lead before individual errors and Liverpool’s sheer quality created a somewhat flattering 2-0 advantage. Even without our initial wondergoal, we showed enough to suggest we would have found a way to come back.

Bringing on Jorginho in the 70th minute may have been a conservative choice, but going gung-ho for the jugular may not have been advisable either given our overworked and shorthanded squad.

One notable aspect of the game was the pressure our front-three were generating — in fact, they were our most active players in that regard. We have not seen that often this season, despite it being one of the foundational aspects of our Champions League success last year. Let’s see if we can somehow integrate Lukaku into this scheme.

RATING: 9

Édouard Mendy — GK

Could have maybe offered more resistance for Liverpool’s second goal but made up for it with a strong second-half display. Made some other crucial stops on plays that were eventually called back for offside, too.

RATING: 6.5

César Azpilicueta — RWB

Could not replicate the offensive output of Reece James but did his best in the first half before moving to the right-side of the back 3.

Stats of note

8 progressive passes - 1st

5 tackles - 1st

7 clearances - 1st

RATING: 7

Trevoh Chalobah — RCB

Was largely at fault for Mané’s goal but did well to recover from it. Deserves a lot of appreciation for playing through pain.

Had heard Chalobah wasn't 100% before the match but he made himself available anyway. A great attitude to show, with Chelsea still fairly stretched. #CFC #CHELIV — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 2, 2022

Stats of note

6 interceptions - 1st

15 loose-ball recoveries - 2nd

3 tackles - T-2nd

6 clearances - T-2nd

2 aerial duels won (2 contested) - T-2nd

RATING: 6.5

Thiago Silva — CB

As always, Silva was regal and did an outstanding job on both sides of the ball.

Stats of note

2 passes into box - T-1st

6 passes into final third - T-2nd

6 clearances - T-2nd

RATING: 7.5

Antonio Rüdiger — LCB

Did a great job keeping Salah quiet in some 1v1 duels and did well to relieve pressure in our defensive third.

Stats of note

3 aerial duels won (4 contested) - 1st

6 clearances - T-2nd

RATING: 7.5

Marcos Alonso — LWB

Did not cover himself in glory for Salah’s goal but improved dramatically after that. Chose the right moments to be proactive defensively and showed more offensive impetus than he has been recently. The moment against Salah where many others would’ve been beaten similarly should not overshadow what was a good display from Alonso.

Stats of note

9 progressive carries - 1st

4 shots - T-1st

5 shot-creating actions - T-1st

2 passes into box - T-1st

3 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - T-1st

4 interceptions - 2nd

2 key passes - T-2nd

4 touches in box - T-2nd

2 carries into box - T-2nd

6 progressive passes - 3rd

RATING: 7.5

Mateo Kovačić — RCM

His worldie to initiate our comeback grabbed the headlines but his overall display was terrific even without that. Barring a few shaky passes to start the game, he looked in total control and Liverpool’s midfielders could not get near him. If he can maintain the level he has shown, he will establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world by the end of the season.

Stats of note

1 assist

19 loose-ball recoveries - 1st

3 successful dribbles (3 attempted) - T-1st

4 shot-creating actions - T-2nd

6 passes into final third - T-2nd

3 tackles - T-2nd

RATING: 9

N’Golo Kanté — LCM

Was absurdly good on the ball, receiving between the lines and progressing with the ease of a video game on the easiest difficulty. He is — by a huge distance — the best midfielder in the world when he is fit. As long as he is fit, we can be quietly confident about making another deep run in the Champions League.

Stats of note

1 assist

3 key passes - 1st

8 passes into final third - 1st

5 shot-creating actions - T-1st

2 passes into box - T-1st

3 successful dribbles (5 attempted) - T-1st

7 progressive passes - 2nd

3 interceptions - 3rd

6 progressive passes received - 3rd

13 loose-ball recoveries - 3rd

RATING: 9

Mason Mount — RW/R-AM

Had his third consecutive subpar performance in league play. Looks tired and desperately in need of a break. Mount is in a worrying run of form by his very high standards, and a game or two out of the starting lineup might benefit him and the team.

Stats of note

4 shots - T-1st

22 pressures - 2nd

4 shot-creating actions - T-2nd

2 key passes - T-2nd

4 touches in box - T-2nd

7 progressive carries - T-2nd

2 carries into box - T-2nd

RATING: 6.5

Kai Havertz – CF

Did a good job leading our press but could not influence our offensive play significantly.

Stats of note

9 progressive passes received - 2nd

2 aerial duels won (9 contested) - T-2nd

20 pressures - 3rd

RATING: 6

Christian Pulisic – LW/L-AM

His overall play has not really returned to its previous levels, but the goal will hopefully boost his confidence and help him rediscover his form.

Stats of note

1 goal

28 pressures - 1st

11 touches in box - 1st

4 carries into box - 1st

12 progressive passes received - 1st

3 shots - 2nd

7 progressive carries - T-2nd

RATING: 7.5

Substitutes

Jorginho (70th minute) – Was brought on to kill the game as a conservative change and did his job.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (79th minute) – Nothing of note.