With Frank Lampard’s appointment as Everton’s new head coach confirmed, so was the news that Chelsea coach Joe Edwards would join the former Blues boss at the Merseyside outfit.

Joe Edwards has left the club to join Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Everton.



We wish him all the best for the future. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2022

Edwards is a Blue, through and through. He spent 27 of his 35 years at the club, starting as a schoolboy player and then moving through the coaching ranks from the youth setup to becoming assistant coach to Lampard in 2019. He held to the position after Lampard’s departure in winter 2021, helping manager Thomas Tuchel lift the Champions League in Porto last May.

At Everton, he will be Lampard’s assistant manager. Former Chelsea coaches, Paul Clement and Chris Jones, will make up the rest of the coaching staff to assist Frank’s duties at Goodison Park.

According to Chelsea’s official statement on Edwards’ departure, the club will not replace him in the immediate future. This might mean we will be able to keep Anthony Barry at Cobham, which is fantastic news since he is seen as one of the main reasons behind Chelsea’s much improved form in set-pieces in recent times.

Good luck, Joe!