Frank Lampard’s official announcement and unveiling as the new Everton manager seems only a matter of time — perhaps just hours now — and wheels are already in motion not only on any last-minute signings in the final hours of the transfer window, but also in assembling and naming his new coaching staff. And both of those could have some significant Chelsea involvement, especially the latter.

When Lampard took over Chelsea in 2019, he brought back with him long-time Academy coach Jody Morris as his assistant as well as long-time fitness coach Chris Jones, while also promoting Joe Edwards from the youth coaching ranks and Eddie Newton from the loan department. Newton would eventually strike out on his own, leaving the quartet in charge until Anthony Barry joined the following summer from Wigan Athletic.

When Lampard was sacked, only Barry and Edwards stayed, and would subsequently join Zsolt Lőw and Arno Michels on Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff, to everyone’s benefit. Barry especially has been a rising star in the English coaching game, fielding multiple managerial offers from lower league teams and also becoming involved in the Republic of Ireland national team setup.

But Lampard is now expected to come calling for both of them, as well as the aforementioned and currently unemployed Chris Jones, especially with former cohort Jody Morris not expected to join this time around — like former Chelsea assistants Paul Clement and Steve Holland, he’s looking to make his own way these days.

And according to the Telegraph, we will be leaving it up to Edwards and Barry to decide their own fates, “rather than trying to pressure them into staying or trying to hold them against their will”. That’s probably a sound policy on our part. It’s generally not great to have anyone holding anyone against their will, in any situation.

The report adds that Edwards is “expected” to accept Lampard’s offer, but Barry remains undecided but might be leaning towards staying. That’s what I like to hear!