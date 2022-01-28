Ever since his sacking at Chelsea almost exactly a year ago, Frank Lampard has been linked with just about every vacancy in the Premier League — except maybe Spurs. The latest of those is the Everton job, and it sounds like this one might actually became reality.

According to various reports over the past 24 hours, Lampard is in the final running for taking the hot seat in the eye of the Toffees’ tornado of turmoil this season, and is competing against Everton legend and seemingly forever-assistant coach Duncan Ferguson and some dude named Vítor Pereira, who’s already managed to upset the fans — which is pretty impressive but not necessarily fatal in the grand scheme of things.

So the Everton shortlist is down to three: Lampard, Pereira.. and Duncan Ferguson. Decision very soon. https://t.co/xOlPgvrhbc — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) January 27, 2022

Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri is supposedly conducting final tryouts today, and is expected to announce the winner of these hunger games very soon after. If I were Lampard, I wouldn’t touch this job with a ten-foot pole, regardless of Everton’s history and supposed ambitions. It’s hard to see any manager emerging with any sort of good credit from this situation. But I’ve been wrong before.

Everton to do latest interviews on Friday as manager process continues. #EFC owner Farhad Moshiri coming to UK to oversee. Lampard & Pereira leading + other names in mix. Ideally appoint before transfer window shuts. W/ @Paddy_Boyland for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/u5wXldUOVR — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 27, 2022

Incidentally, should Lampard get the job, he’s likely to take on this task without trusty sidekick Jody Morris, who’s looking to strike out on his own. Instead, Lampard’s already rumored to have tabbed in-demand Chelsea coach Anthony Barry as his second-in-command, with a deluge of rumors about signing or loaning Chelsea players sure to follow as well — the Ross Barkley stories practically would write themselves, for example, and they’re supposedly already interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well.