Mateo Kovačić competing with Hakim Ziyech for Premier League Goal of the Month award

Choose wisely

By David Pasztor
/ new
Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Chelsea played four Premier League games during the month of January, scoring just five goals total. But a good percentage of those goals, 40 to be precise, were strikes of the highest, most excellent quality and technique, and both of those have now been rightly recognized by nominations for the January Goal of the Month award.

First up is Mateo Kovačić, who volleyed Chelsea back into the game against Liverpool at the start of the month. Kova doesn’t score many to begin with, which makes this rare strike of immaculate technique — while moving backwards! — even more outstanding.

Then there is Hakim Ziyech, the much maligned Hakim Ziyech, painting a literal masterpiece to hang in the Louvre, or at least in the very top corner of Hugo Lloris’ net. Not sure you can place a ball any more perfectly — nothing but net! This one’s a bit fresher in our minds, but don’t let that distract you.

Other contenders include ... it doesn’t matter who the other contenders are actually!

Vote for either Kovačić or Ziyech here.

