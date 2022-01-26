 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WATCH: Erin Cuthbert doubles Chelsea lead over West Ham!

By Fellipe Miranda
It all starts with great hold-up play from Chelsea striker Bethany England, shielding the ball long enough to play Fran Kirby in a great attacking lane. The English international notices Erin Cuthbert’s approach and lays it off to the young wing-back, whose tidy finish doubles our lead over West Ham.

