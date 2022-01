IT'S A 50TH #BARCLAYSFAWSL GOAL FOR BETH ENGLAND!



Giving @ChelseaFCW the lead off the bench! pic.twitter.com/1NVAuWucCv — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) January 26, 2022

Six minutes after coming to the pitch from the bench, Bethany England makes an impact for Chelsea! Like a true no.9, she pounces on the rebound from Erin Cuthbert’s shot at goal to score the opener for the Blues at Kingsmeadow against West Ham!