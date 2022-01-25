Xavier Mbuyamba not happy with Chelsea blocking loan options, claims agent

After an injury-hit first season at the club, Xavier Mbuyamba has been a mainstay for the Development Squad in the PL2 and the EFL Trophy this season, with the 20-year-old also training with the first-team on occasion and even making the bench for our League Cup third victory over Aston Villa.

But Mbuyamba wants a greater challenge, and is hoping to go out on loan this month. The club however do not share that view, at least according to his agent, who revealed their frustrations to Goal.

“We have had talks with Chelsea about Xavier’s future all month. There is a difference of opinion, to be honest. We feel that he is best served by going on loan but they want to keep him to help their Under-23s who are struggling. “We are a bit frustrated because we have options in the UK and Dutch Eredivisie but they are currently being blocked. We just wanted to be open about the situation because we feel like the situation may slow down his development as a player.” -Carlos Barros; source: Goal

This seems a rather odd claim from the player’s camp. Chelsea have shown priority for youth football (instead of loans) very rarely over the years. Perhaps we’re just not happy with any of these supposed offers? There’s never an easy or obvious answer in these situations, and a bad loan can often do more harm than any other option. While Chelsea U23 are indeed struggling in the PL2 (two points above the relegation zone), it would be surprising if that was indeed the main concern for the next step in Mbuyamba’s development path.

He has 18 months left on his contract, so maybe we just want him to sign an extension first? (Especially as we probably remember Mbuyamba’s agent successfully getting the young defender out of Barcelona after just one season for similar concerns.)

Mbuyamba played the full-90 in last night’s 1-0 loss to PL2-leaders Manchester City U23.