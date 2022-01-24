Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Player Ratings: You’re a wizard Harry, I mean Hakim!

1. HAKIM ZIYECH (9.0)

Thomas Tuchel has stuck with Hakim Ziyech, for better or worse, over much of the past month, with five starts in the last six games, and in this one, that faith was rewarded in spectacular style — and that’s before Ziyech painted a literal masterpiece with his goal, which would be worthy inclusion in any art gallery, let alone a highlight reel.

This was easily Ziyech’s best performance this season, and perhaps of his entire Chelsea career.

He even cracked a smile!

2. THIAGO SILVA (8.4)

A literal privilege and honor to witness every game.

Thank you to all of my teammates, our coach and staff, my family, my friends and the supporters. God is always showing the way Ooooohhh Thiago Silva @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/VxqJHjsoZ1 — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) January 23, 2022

3. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (7.8)

Another excellent game from Rüdiger as well, who was unfortunately the target of some objects (lighters) being thrown from the away end. Two Spurs fans have been arrested, and a police investigation is going, with full support from both clubs. Hopefully they face the appropriate consequences and punishments.

vs. SPURS (PL, H, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Ziyech (9.0)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.4)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Rüdiger (7.8), Mount (7.6), Arrizabalaga (7.5), Sarr (7.3), Hudson-Odoi (7.3), Kovačić (7.2), Azpilicueta (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Jorginho (6.9), Kanté (6.3, sub), Lukaku (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Saúl (5.9, sub), Alonso (5.9, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL