 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Player Ratings: You’re a wizard Harry, I mean Hakim!

Community player ratings from Chelsea’s latest win over Spurs

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

1. HAKIM ZIYECH (9.0)

Thomas Tuchel has stuck with Hakim Ziyech, for better or worse, over much of the past month, with five starts in the last six games, and in this one, that faith was rewarded in spectacular style — and that’s before Ziyech painted a literal masterpiece with his goal, which would be worthy inclusion in any art gallery, let alone a highlight reel.

This was easily Ziyech’s best performance this season, and perhaps of his entire Chelsea career.

He even cracked a smile!

2. THIAGO SILVA (8.4)

A literal privilege and honor to witness every game.

3. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (7.8)

Another excellent game from Rüdiger as well, who was unfortunately the target of some objects (lighters) being thrown from the away end. Two Spurs fans have been arrested, and a police investigation is going, with full support from both clubs. Hopefully they face the appropriate consequences and punishments.

vs. SPURS (PL, H, W 2-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Ziyech (9.0)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.4)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Rüdiger (7.8), Mount (7.6), Arrizabalaga (7.5), Sarr (7.3), Hudson-Odoi (7.3), Kovačić (7.2), Azpilicueta (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Jorginho (6.9), Kanté (6.3, sub), Lukaku (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Saúl (5.9, sub), Alonso (5.9, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...