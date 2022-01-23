Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea’s success in the League Cup led to both teams lining up with four-man defenses in this one, but it was still practically all Chelsea in the first half, dominating and controlling the game in midfield and creating a fair few chances — many of which won’t have shown up on xG since at least twice we completely whiffed on our shots. And by we I mean Romelu Lukaku.

Hudson-Odoi also had a couple good chances, including one in the first few minutes, when he couldn’t direct his header on target from a classic Ziyech inside-out cross from the right.

At the other end, Harry Kane saw a goal ruled out for an exceedingly rare foray forward, after he was adjudged to have pushed Thiago Silva to the ground. There wasn’t much in the push, but Silva sold it well.

Not that Spurs would have much to complain about in terms of refereeing unfairness, with Hojbjerg escaping at least two yellow-card worthy fouls (studs on Sarr; bodycheck on Ziyech; elbow on Hudson-Odoi) and Tanganga escaping a second yellow after a second drag-back on Hudson-Odoi.

The feel of the game was quickly changed in the second half, with Hakim Ziyech scoring with one of the most technically perfect shots you’ll ever see, then Thiago Silva doubling Chelsea’s lead by heading in a Mount free kick — all inside of the first ten minutes of the period.

The game became much more ragged and much more emotional after that, with plenty of incidents including one where Spurs fans were throwing objects at Rüdiger. And also one where Azpilicueta was rugby-tackled in the Spurs penalty area. And also one where Azpi was shoved to ground by Bergwijn. Referee doing his best Clattenburg impression throughout.

But Spurs never really threatened, and Chelsea remained largely in control.

Excellent win, especially after the week that’s been.

Carefree.

Just two changes from midweek, with Sarr coming in for Alonso and Kovačić in for Kanté. Kanté on for the final 15 for Jorginho. Alonso on for the final few minutes, with Chelsea switching to a back-three. Saúl on for Ziyech in added-on time.

Rüdiger playing on the right of Silva for most of the game

Another clean sheet!

Chelsea’s results against Spurs this season: 3-0, 2-0, 1-0, 2-0

Still no ex-Chelsea manager has beaten Chelsea at the Bridge in the Premier League

Still just 1 win for Spurs at the Bridge since 1990: 37 games

Next up: break! Then FA Cup, then Club World Cup.

KTBFFH

