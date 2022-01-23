Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Can we make it a hat-trick of wins against Spurs in just three weeks? Can we stay comfortably in the top-four? Can we improve morale and get out of this recent malaise?
Is a win against Spurs exactly what the doctor ordered?
Yes, yes, yes, and yes.
Let’s do this!
Surprisingly, just two changes from Tuchel from Tuesday: Sarr for Alonso and Kovačić and Kanté. Hmmm...
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-2-2):
Arrizabalaga | Sarr, Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Jorginho | Mount, Ziyech | Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Alonso, Kanté, Barkley, Saúl, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner
Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (4-3-3):
Lloris (c) | Davies, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga | Hojbjerg, Winks, Doherty | Bergwijn, Kane, Sessegnon
Substitutes from: Gollini, Rodon, Reguilon, Royal, White, Skipp, Bryan, Lucas, Scarlett
Date / Time: Sunday, January 23, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
LIVE BLOG
