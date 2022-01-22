Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

For the third time in less than three weeks and for the third time in 2022 already, we take on Spurs this Sunday, at Stamford Bridge. After 2-0 and 1-0 wins in the two-legged League Cup semifinal, this one’s for the Premier League — and thanks to our floundering results, it’s become a rather important one with strong top-four implications. Win, and we remain comfortable. Lose, and we become anything but.

It’s never easy to beat a team three (or four) times in a single season, let alone a single month, and while Thomas Tuchel has come out on top tactically against Antonio Conte in both legs of the League Cup, that’s hardly a guarantee of a repeat performance.

Will Tuchel go with a back-four again? Will he stick with a three-man defense and wing-backs? What would you do? The injury and unavailability situation is unchanged from midweek.

Choose wisely.

