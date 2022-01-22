 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How should Chelsea line up against Spurs to beat them for a third time in less than three weeks?

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC Training Session & Press Conference

For the third time in less than three weeks and for the third time in 2022 already, we take on Spurs this Sunday, at Stamford Bridge. After 2-0 and 1-0 wins in the two-legged League Cup semifinal, this one’s for the Premier League — and thanks to our floundering results, it’s become a rather important one with strong top-four implications. Win, and we remain comfortable. Lose, and we become anything but.

It’s never easy to beat a team three (or four) times in a single season, let alone a single month, and while Thomas Tuchel has come out on top tactically against Antonio Conte in both legs of the League Cup, that’s hardly a guarantee of a repeat performance.

Will Tuchel go with a back-four again? Will he stick with a three-man defense and wing-backs? What would you do? The injury and unavailability situation is unchanged from midweek.

Choose wisely.

