Official: Juan Castillo joins Charlton Athletic on loan from Chelsea

Juan Castillo’s loan from Chelsea to Championship side Birmingham this summer was not working out, with the left-back featuring in just three matches and recording 82 minutes of play across them ever since. It was due time for a change of scenery for the 22-year-old, which is what he got with his loan move to League One outfit Charlton Athletic today.

DONE DEAL! ✍️



The Addicks have secured the signing of left wing-back Juan Castillo on loan from @ChelseaFC until the end of the season.



⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 21, 2022

Castillo clearly did not have the opportunity to show what kind of player he is during the first half of the 2021-22 season. He intends to do so now while defending the Addicks for the remainder of the season.

“I’m a creative player, I like to get up and down the left side and I bring energy. “I hope that I can develop here and have a successful time. I can’t wait to get started and show what I can do.” -Juan Castillo; Source: Charlton Athletic FC

His head coach, Johnnie Jackson, is also excited at the prospect of having his talents at the Valley. He looks forward to using Castillo’s youth and hunger for success to their best.

“I like the fact that he is young and hungry. He will want to come here and really make his mark, having that youthful enthusiasm and energy is definitely something we need.” -Johnnie Jackson; Source: Charlton Athletic FC

Chelsea and Charlton Athletic have a good record in their recent loans. Most notably, young midfielder Conor Gallagher — who is now seen as one of the most promising players in England in his position, thanks to the ongoing success of his Crystal Palace loan — started to prove his mettle at the professional level with Charlton.

Unlike Gallagher back in 2019, Castillo already has a few loan moves in his career. But he is still young enough to have a stellar breakout just like his fellow Academy player.

Good luck, Juan!