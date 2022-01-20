Chelsea will face Liverpool in League Cup final

Liverpool might not have Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mané to call on at the moment, but they do have Diogo Jota, and he was enough to make the difference in today’s League Cup semifinal second leg against Arsenal.

The Gunners, who battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg despite Granit Xhaka’s latest red card, ran the visitors ragged in the first 15-20 minutes, but they failed to score and then Liverpool decided to turn up and start playing. Jota scored against the run of play with a scuffed shot, and after that, there was only ever going to be one winner. The 25-year-old added a second in the second half to keep building on what’s almost already a career-best season for him with 14 goals in 27 appearances.

The League Cup final will be played on Sunday, Febuary 27 at Wembley. Chelsea are nominally the home team in what will be a rematch of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, which we lost on penalties after finishing at 2-2 in regulation, which incidentally was also the score the last time we met, earlier this month.