Trevoh Chalobah had a slightly up and down day against Liverpool last night, committing a key error that led to Liverpool’s first goal, then playing very well after that, but seeing his day end in an early substitution 20 minutes from time.

And it was not a tactical substitution — even though it resulted in a reshuffle and shift to a 3-5-2 with Jorginho coming on, César Azpilicueta dropping into defense and Christian Pulisic shifting to right wing-back. As revealed after the game, Chalobah is our latest injury concern, reportedly tweaking his hamstring.

Understand Trevoh Chalobah came off tonight with a hamstring issue. He was a big doubt ahead of the game with the same problem but decided to take the risk. Will be assessed tomorrow. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) January 2, 2022

Chalobah thus joins Andreas Christensen in the treatment room, with Thiago Silva just back from his own hamstring issue. It’s of course no coincidence that we’re seeing these sorts of overload injuries given the demands on the team by the schedule, the limited number of substitutions possible, and all the other injuries and unavailabilities.

And no position in the team has been spared from this issue, not midfielders, not wing-back, and not the center backs either, as Tuchel lamented briefly in his post-match comments.

“It would be nice to also check from outside to have substitutes and bring more energy, but at the moment it’s like putting [César Azpilicueta] in a new position, and Christian Pulisic at wing-back because of an injury to Trevoh Chalobah. I get the feeling we start with a back three and never end with the same back three.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Sky via BBC

We have three cup games in a row (two legs of the League Cup semifinal against Spurs sandwiching next weekend’s FA Cup 3rd round match against non-league Chesterfield), which should present a couple chances for rest and rotation, before we take on Manchester City in two weeks.

Hopefully Trevoh’s injury is not too serious.