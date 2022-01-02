Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

All the focus was on Romelu Lukaku in the build-up, but the actual football on display quickly made everyone forget about our manchild of a striker.

Sadio Mané was lucky to not see red just 15 seconds into proceedings after he left a well-placed forearm in César Azpilicueta’s face while contesting a high ball near the touchline, and the visitors’ great luck continued after Christian Pulisic missed a gift of a chance in the 7th minute. Mané made no such mistake when presented with a similar gift just a couple minutes later.

Chelsea had the better of play and possession even after the goal, but did not threaten Liverpool too much. When we did, Marcos Alonso opted for a spectacular volley rather than an easy pass to a wide open Kai Havertz, much to Thomas Tuchel’s frustration. And that frustration only became more palpable when Mo Salah took advantage of some lax defending on our left side, and expertly finished beyond Mendy high at the near post.

We were barely through the half at that point, and Chelsea could’ve easily crumbled. Instead, we mounted a furious comeback, with two goals in the last few minutes of the half, a spectacular volley from Kovačić and a great finish from Pulisic after a Kanté throughball.

Chelsea began the second half on the front foot as well, but it was Liverpool who threatened repeatedly on counters. Alonso and Pulisic saw good chances go begging for the Blues, while Mendy made a tremendous save on a cheeky Salah effort.

Liverpool then started controlling possession more as the half wore on, but were actually less threatening in that manner. Both sides made changes and it became apparent that next goal would win it.

Chelsea had the better of play late on, but were unable to find said winner.

Fortunately, neither were Liverpool.

Carefree.

Several changes from midweek, most notably with Silva and Kanté returning.

Chalobah the latest injury worry.

Another draw means we’ve still only lost just once in our last 21 games in all competitions

The point shared is best for Manchester City, who are now 10 points ahead of us, and 11 of Liverpool who have a game-in-hand. Congrats to them.

Next up: first leg of League Cup semifinal against Spurs, away, on Wednesday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: