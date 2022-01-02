Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s Blues vs Reds, as classic as it gets. Add in all the other drama, and we could be in for a momentous evening.

It’s also the official debut of safe standing in the Premier League.

As rumored over the past 6-12 hours, Tuchel unceremoniously drops Romelu Lukaku, exercising his authoritay. Havertz and Silva both return. Youngsters Lewis Hall and Harvey Vale on the bench.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Chalobah | Alonso, Kovačić, Kanté, Azpilicueta (c) | Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saúl, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Kelleher | Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold | Milner, Henderson, Fabinho | Jota, Salah, Mané

Substitutes from: Adrián, Pitaluga, Keïta, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton

Date / Time: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Anthony Taylor (LOL); Paul Tierney Darren England (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere — NBC’s coverage in the United States will now be mostly on USA (Network) with NBCSN going dark on January 1. Streaming options remains unchanged, but expect more games on Peacock in the future.

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

