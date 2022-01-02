Even though Thomas Tuchel was seemingly ready to move on from this Lukaku distraction, at least in public — “we have zero problem” — things may not be over quite just yet. According to the latest report from the Telegraph, Tuchel is “considering punishing” the 28-year-old for his “shock” and “unauthorised” interview.

The punishment could include simply dropping Lukaku from the starting lineup for today’s big showdown against Liverpool, or perhaps leaving him out of the matchday squad entirely. Or just a “verbal dressing down”, which technically isn’t much of a punishment, but could perhaps be interpreted as giving in to that old boondoggle of “player power”. Big Rom, Proper Chels!

Tuchel considers dropping Lukaku for Liverpool game following talks between the pair. Some sources even fear he may not be part of the squad. Chelsea not commenting, Lukaku sweating on his place. With @mcgrathmike #cfc https://t.co/M4EX1q4vTi — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 1, 2022

Lukaku could also face a fine from the club for his now infamous interview that was conducted without the club’s permission, or apparently even the knowledge of his agent.

Law’s report adds that “Tuchel is likely to have the support of the Chelsea hierarchy”, which sounds reassuring if we are indeed about to have ourselves a good old fashioned power struggle, until you spot the “likely” qualifier, or remember the fact that if push comes to shove, the head coach is always the most disposable part of the operation in the business of football.

Anyway, here’s to beating Liverpool.