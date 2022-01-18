Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea made a dreadful start to the game, with Brighton controlling possession, creating pressure and a few dangerous chances as well. An early shot from Moder didn’t miss by much, and both Lamptey and Cucurella were making their presence felt, just as last time.

Chelsea did eventually arrive to the game after the first quarter of an hour, but seemed to lack any cohesive attacking plan, and did not exactly exude confidence or comfort without the ball either.

And then, out of practically nothing, a Ziyech long shot beat the Brighton goalkeeper.

Chelsea were a bit more solid after the goal, and found a bit more space to attack at times as well. But our counters were rather terrible by and large, and Hudson-Odoi smacked a good chance miles over the bar the one time it wasn’t.

Brighton made a good start to the second half as well, with a couple good looks for Welbeck, and an equalizer at the hour mark from a corner with a badly missed marking assignment on Webster.

Chelsea’s response to the equalizer was rather tepid and it were Brighton who threatened more. Eventually Chelsea started to get our act together, and a triple sub late on might have been the ticket ... but it wasn’t to be. Can’t say it was ever looking likely, unfortunately.

That’s three consecutive 1-1 draws against Brighton.

Carefree.

Tuchel tries out the 4-2-2-2 again, with Azpi and Alonso as full backs, Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi up top, with Mount and Ziyech providing support.

Not sure why we waited until the final 10 minutes to make changes.

Two more points dropped. 4 wins from 13 in the league.

Next up: Spurs at home on Sunday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: