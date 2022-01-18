Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea and Brighton played out a 1-1 draw at the Bridge a few weeks ago, with the visitors equalizing in the 90th minute. We’ll be looking for a much better outcome today, especially after just 4 wins from our last 12 in the league.

This match was brought forward several weeks due to our involvement in the Club World Cup. While winning that is one of the main goals left to achieve now this season, we cannot neglect the league lest we start risking our top-four finish.

Tuchel has chosen to give Lukaku and Ziyech another chance, while Hudson-Odoi gets the nod as an attacking right wing-back. UPDATE: CHO up front actually, in a 4-2-2-2!

Here we go!

Brighton & Hove Albion starting lineup (3-4-3):

Sanchez | Burn, Webster, Veltman | Cucurella, Alzate, Gross, Lamptey | Mac Allister, Welbeck, Moder

Substitutes from: Scherpen, McGill, Maupay, Trossard, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-2-2):

Arrizabalaga | Alonso, Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicuta (c) | Jorginho, Kanté | Mount, Ziyech | Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Hall, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Date / Time: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST

Venue: AmEx Stadium, Brighton, UK

Referee: Kevin Friend (on pitch); Andre Marriner (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League; Canal+ Sport 3 (elsewhere)

Steaming: BT Sport Live (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); HotStar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

