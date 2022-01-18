It’s back to the drawing board for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel after a disappointing run of results in the league means that we really do need a win against our next opponents, Brighton & Hove Albion. As with any other team in the Premier League, they are tough and, despite falling off after a brilliant start to the season, shouldn’t be underestimated.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community didn’t make any changes to the trusted formation or the goalkeeper, as was to be expected. Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in Mendy’s absence while the 3-4-3 wards off any competition from other choices such as the 4-4-2/4-2-2-2 (13%) or the 4-2-3-1 (11%).

With Andreas Christensen sidelined yet again, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and the once again almost unanimously picked Antonio Rüdiger continue to be Chelsea’s best and most solid back three — not that there are any other options right now. It’s not much different at wing-back, where Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta only had young Lewis Hall (12%) for competition.

Jorginho returns to the lineup by rotating in for N’Golo Kanté (60%), taking his spot next to Mateo Kovačić, who’s arguably been Chelsea’s best player recently. The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (10%) and Saúl Niguez (9%) make up the numbers.

After a lackluster performance against the league leaders, Romelu Lukaku (54%) drops to the bench for a returning Kai Havertz, who spearheads the line. Mason Mount’s the next one to get reintroduced, while Timo Werner completes the attacking trio. Callum Hudson-Odoi (52%) comes close; Hakim Ziyech (10%) and Christian Pulisic (21%) do not.

(Kanté did receive a few more votes than Werner, but there’s no space for a third midfielder in this formation.)

3-4-3 (55%)

Arrizabalaga (97%) | Sarr (63%), Silva (95%), Rüdiger (99%) | Alonso (57%), Jorginho (71%), Kovačić (66%), Azpilicueta (89%) | Werner (58%), Havertz (74%), Mount (90%)