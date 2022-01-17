Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chelsea were practically already out of the title race, the weekend’s defeat to Manchester City only confirmed that. But because we can’t handle losing without making a scene, the scapegoating of players and the head coach as well has begun in earnest. As ever, there’s little use to any of that, especially in the context of the right now and the match coming up.

And that match won’t be easy either, with an away trip to draw-specialists Brighton on Tuesday night. Brighton have lost just three games at home all season, and they already played us to a 1-1 draw at the Bridge just a few weeks ago (one of the many disappointing draws over the past couple months).

On the plus side, we don’t seem to any new injuries to contend with, and barring any last-minute positive tests, we should be able to pick from the same squad as against City. Presumably there will be changes, and perhaps quite a few.

Choose wisely.

