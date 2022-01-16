Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Good at the back, bad at the front

1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (6.9)

The top three vote-getters were separated by just hundredths, with Kepa just edging out the other two by about 0.02 on average.

And I suppose “average” is as good a way to describe this performance as any. One stellar save, one questionable save-attempt (and conceded goal from range), and a few hairy moments in possession. Kepa has been undoubtedly “better” under Tuchel but the De Bruyne goal, which was eminently savable due to its placement, has shaken some of that newfound confidence.

Kepa will have several more opportunities to produce good moments the rest of this month, so hopefully that will be the case.

2. ANTONIO RÜDIGER (6.9)

The last couple weeks have shown that Rüdiger can indeed be very effective outside of playing just on the left-side of a back-three setup. He’s featured and done well in a back-four and now doing the same on the right side of the back-three. Those may be minor changes on a team sheet, but for defenders, they can make a massive difference in positioning, build-up, and references.

Pay the man!

3. THIAGO SILVA (6.9)

It’s never easy to play against such a fluid and constantly shifting set of forwards like City’s false-everything, but Silva continues to defy time and nature to do so at the highest level.

Incidentally, these three are the three highest-rated players on the season thus far (though Kepa in limited action).

vs. MAN CITY (PC, A, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Arrizabalaga (6.9), Rüdiger (6.9), Silva (6.9), Kovačić (6.3), Sarr (6.3), Kanté (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Azpilicueta (5.8), Mount (5.3, sub), Hudson-Odoi (5.2, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Alonso (4.8), Werner (4.6, sub), Pulisic (4.2), Lukaku (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Ziyech (3.4)

OVERALL

