Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

I suspect this one’s going to score high on the xP scale — expected pain.

To try to avoid that, Tuchel has selected ... a fairly straightforward 3-4-3?

Here we go!

Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3):

Ederson | Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Walker | Bernardo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c) | Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes from: Steffen, Dias, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Mbete, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Sarr, Silva, Rüdiger | Alonso, Kovačić, Kanté, Azpilicueta (c) | Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Date / Time: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6pm IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Referee: Craig Pawson (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!