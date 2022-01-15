Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

I suspect this one’s going to score high on the xP scale — expected pain.
To try to avoid that, Tuchel has selected ... a fairly straightforward 3-4-3?
Here we go!
Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3):
Ederson | Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Walker | Bernardo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c) | Sterling, Foden, Grealish
Substitutes from: Steffen, Dias, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Mbete, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Sarr, Silva, Rüdiger | Alonso, Kovačić, Kanté, Azpilicueta (c) | Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Havertz, Werner
Date / Time: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6pm IST
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Referee: Craig Pawson (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)
On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
