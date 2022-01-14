Tuchel ‘very happy’ to have Kenedy back as Lyon stand firm on Emerson

Ben Chilwell's long-term injury has left Marco Alonso as the only specialist left wing-back in the team, and with Chelsea still involved in five competitions this season, we have been actively looking for a solution.

Our primary solution was to try to recall Emerson from Olympique Lyonnais, but appears to have failed despite repeated attempts and even financial compensation, with Lyon head coach Peter Bosz announcing that the 27-year-old is staying for the rest of the season.

The sudden recall of Kenedy from his loan stint at Flamengo yesterday has suggested a possible solution however. Though not his natural position, Kenedy has had some experience at left wing-back under both Mourinho and Conte in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons, and Tuchel is prepared to give him another shot at a place in the team — contrary to initial reports that ruled out any such possibility.

“In terms of bringing players back, it is not only about the need of having players back but the possibility. When we sent them on loan, we sent them to have a full year. They have a certain role at their clubs so it’s not only about bringing them back. We also don’t have the possibility to decide all alone if we bring them back. ”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it. This is huge, huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can. [While] we cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution [...] “Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in the quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Kenedy himself was surprised by the decision to bring him back, and reportedly not too happy about it, but perhaps he can turn that frown upside down with a few surprise minutes in a Chelsea shirt once again!