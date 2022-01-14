Manchester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After a relatively easy 7-10 days of cup fun, thanks in large part to shockingly (or not so shockingly; sorry, Antonio!) poor performances from Spurs, Chelsea turn our attentions back to the Premier League, where the specter of Manchester City looms.

And it’s quite the showdown, with Chelsea needing a win to stay within at least earshot of the defending champions, who are almost running away with the thing after just 21 matches (of 38) played. A win for us would reduce their lead to seven, which is still sizable but not insurmountable.

As a side benefit of this relatively easy and mellow run over the past week or so, Chelsea have been able to rest up by rotating and also by playing at a lower level than usual and still winning rather easily. We’ll have to turn all that (back) up to 11 if we want anything out of this early kick-off Saturday noon at the Etihad.

Other than our long-term absentees (Chilwell, James, Chalobah, Mendy), everyone else should be available for this.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)