Rüdiger enjoying best ‘chapter’ of career, Chelsea ‘confident’ it’s not last at club

Antonio Rüdiger told German media the other day that he’s done talking about his future until there is something concrete to address — i.e. an extension or a final decision to leave — and while he stayed true to his word when stopping by Sky Sports’ cameras last night, he did use some interesting phrasing when talking about his current form and success on the pitch.

After scoring the game’s only goal to secure our place in the League Cup final, the team’s leader in minutes, emotion, and attitude explained that he’s not only enjoying himself at the moment, he’s in fact feeling in the best form of his life. Not a bad place to be!

“I am enjoying it. I think you have to see it about chapters, and I have enjoyed this chapter, I have enjoyed it so far. It is the best time of my career.” -Antonio Rüdiger; source: Sky Sports

David Luiz used to talk about “cycles”, now here’s Toni talking about “chapters”. Defined beginnings, middles, and ends. Wonder what lies on the next page. Is it even written yet?

Head coach Thomas Tuchel remains confident that it’ll make for happy reading.

“Things are clear. Talks are going on and we are confident. Nothing has changed. Everybody knows the situation, let’s wait and see. “We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: BBC

Well, let’s hope there are no plot twists coming up in this narrative then.