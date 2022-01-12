Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, League Cup semifinal: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the second leg of this year’s Carabao Cup semifinal. Chelsea have a 2-0 lead from the first leg, wherein we thoroughly outplayed Spurs, but did not completely settle the tie. A two-goal deficit isn’t insurmountable, and the first goal tonight will be very important.

Both teams have massive games looming at the weekend (Manchester City for us, North London Derby for them), but this is the bigger game in terms of trophies. As such, Tuchel has gone for a very strong lineup, with Callum Hudson-Odoi as the nominal left back (at least until we see this in action).

UPDATE: It’s a back-four, with Sarr left and Azpi right!

Here we go!

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (3-4-3):

Gollini | Davies, Sanchez, Tanganga | Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Royal | Lo Celso, Kane (c), Lucas

Substitutes from: Lloris, Paskotsi, Sessegnon, Rodon, Skipp, White, Dele, Bryan, Scarlett

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-2-2):

Arrizabalaga | Sarr, Rüdiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovacic, Jorginho | Hudson-Odoi, Mount | Werner, Lukaku

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Alonso, Silva, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

Date / Time: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 19.45 GMT; 2:45pm EST; 1:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Referee: Andre Marriner (on pitch); Mike Dean (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); none? (India); SuperSport Grandstand (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); ESPN+ (USA); JioTV? Voot? (India); DStv Now (NGA) — for those in the USA, since ESPN+ seems to always have issues with the English feed, I recommend switching to the Spanish language broadcast. They’re more fun anyway.

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!