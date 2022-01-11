Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman is currently the only player keeping the Blue flag flying high at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy isolating and Morocco not taking Hakim Ziyech due to some petty nonsense from their head coach.

Unfortunately, Baba was on the losing end last night in Ghana’s first game of the tournament, a 1-0 defeat to Morocco incidentally. Former Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal scored the game’s only goal in the final ten minutes to claim all three points and early control of Group C, which also includes Gabon and the Comoros.

The 27-year-old left back did play the full 90, which is always great to see after all those years of him battling knee injuries and persevering through multiple surgeries. He’s also been ever-present for Reading since joining them on loan at the end of the summer transfer window. With two years left on his Chelsea contract, he’s only just getting (re-)started on his second act!

Keep up the good work!

Senegal also won yesterday, 1-0 over Zimbabwe, with Sadio Mané scoring a late penalty. Guinea and Gabon also recorded 1-0 victories, while the day prior, the tournament kicked off with a 2-1 win for the hosts, Cameroon over Burkina Faso and a 1-0 win for Cabo Verde. Burkina Faso’s goal was assisted by former Chelsea prospect Bertrand Traoré.

Fellow former Chelsea boys Kenneth Omeruo and Ola Aina are set to be in action today (Tuesday), as Nigeria take on Mo Salah’s Egypt in their openers.