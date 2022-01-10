Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield, Player Ratings: Lewis Hall debut to remember

1. LEWIS HALL (8.3)

17 years. 122 days. 9th youngest to ever play for the first-team. Youngest ever to start an FA Cup match for Chelsea. Fourth debutant from the Academy this season.

Shirt number 75. Certainly the highest seen in recent memory, perhaps ever?

1 assist, officially. 1 other assist, unofficially. Cool, calm, composed. Hardly a step wrong.

17, and a third.

Granted, Chesterfield are just a non-league team. They may be the best non-league team, leaders of the National League as they are, but they are still just a non-league team. Hall had already faced fourth division sides Exeter and Forest Green this season for the U21s in the EFL Trophy, playing the full game against the letter in the second round of that competition (with the U21s winning on penalties to advance).

While we shouldn’t overstate this accomplishment, we also shouldn’t understate it. Beyond anything else and any other factor, this was an excellent game from a young player with a great future in front of him. And hopefully we’ll have front row seats to that future.

2. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (7.7)

Tuchel wanted to put this game to bed early, which meant that those “big name” first-team players who got the starting nod had to play up to their abilities and now down to the opposition’s level. No one did that better than Kova, who ran the show for 45 minutes, then took a well-earned early shower and got to kick back and relax for the rest of the night.

3. CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI (7.6)

Gorgeous goal, really. Would love to see that more often!

vs. CHESTERFIELD (FA, H, W 5-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Hall (8.3)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Kovačić (7.7), Hudson-Odoi (7.6), Christensen (7.3), Sarr (7.2), Ziyech (7.1), Werner (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Saúl (6.9), Lukaku (6.8), Pulisic (6.6), Loftus-Cheek (6.5, sub), Bettinelli (6.5), Havertz (6.4, sub), Vale (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Baker (5.9, sub), Barkley (5.3, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL