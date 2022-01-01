Jürgen Klopp to miss Liverpool’s match at Chelsea after suspected positive test

Jürgen Klopp will not be at Stamford Bridge tomorrow to lead his team in this crucial showdown for second place to begin the new year, after returning a “suspected positive COVID-19 test result”, as announced by Liverpool a few hours ago. In addition to Klopp, three players and three backroom staff members have also tested positive, but the team have reportedly not asked for the game to be postponed.

Klopp did not reveal the names of the three players, though he did say it would be obvious who they were when the teamsheets are revealed tomorrow.

“We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff, so it’s not so cool in the moment. I’m not [able to reveal the names] because we still have to make the whole processes, getting a proper PCR and all these kind of things, but you will see the day after tomorrow on the teamsheet. It will be pretty clear then who is affected or infected.” -Jürgen Klopp; source: Liverpool FC

Liverpool will also be without the injured Thiago Alcântara and Takumi Minamino, while Andy Robertson is suspended.