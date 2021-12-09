Zenit St Petersburg 3-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Werner, Kepa efforts wasted

1. TIMO WERNER (8.1)

Timo Werner’s monster day was unfortunately wasted both in the sense that we didn’t win, and especially in the sense that the overriding narrative feeling from this game is one of extreme disappointment and continued concern about the team’s overall form and play.

But let the record (and obviously the ratings) show that Timo scored twice (for only the third time in his Chelsea career) and also picked up an assist as well. He has 5 goals on the season in just 777 minutes, which translates to about 150 min/goal — not great, but still the best on the team. Mason Mount, Reece James, and Romelu Lukaku are also on 5 goals, but in more minutes.

If we’re looking for good omens, our previous run of good results also started with a Werner Man of the Match performance, in the 3-1 win versus Southampton.

2. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (7.4)

Kepa continues to play well (enough) when called upon, and that bodes well for when Mendy leaves us at the end of the month to go play in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. If Kepa were taller, perhaps he might have kept out Zenit’s late equalizer, but that’s just how it is with him. He did make 2-3 spectacular saves and without him, Zenit would’ve been well out of sight by half-time.

3. ROMELU LUKAKU (6.2)

First start for Lukaku since the injury against Malmö FF way back when, and making several good plays in attack, combining well with Werner and Mount. Far from his best, but nice to see nonetheless — and a goal to boot, which is always good.

vs. ZENIT (CL, A, D 3-3)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Werner (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Arrizabalaga (7.4)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Lukaku (6.2), Pulisic (6.1, sub), Ziyech (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mount (5.9), James (5.9), Havertz (5.9, sub), Alonso (5.4, sub), Azpilicueta (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Barkley (4.8), Hudson-Odoi (4.8), Christensen (4.8), Saúl (4.7), Sarr (4.4)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL