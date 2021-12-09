Chelsea’s midfield depth has been decimated in recent days, with N’Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all nursing injuries or illnesses of varying seriousness. Saúl Niguez remains the only natural central midfielder available for selection. Unsurprisingly, there has been speculation whether Chelsea would look to add more personnel at the position in January.

One such player could be this season’s biggest Loan Army star, Conor Gallagher. The England international has been in terrific form since joining Crystal Palace, and he would certainly bring some flair and tenacity to our midfield. However, while he is expected to get a chance at being a part of the squad next season, Football.London report that Gallagher is not expecting to return to Chelsea in January.

The 21-year-old is in a great situation right now, learning from Palace boss, the legendary Patrick Viera, and cutting his loan short may not be a good option for anyone involved. Moreover, while we do have an injury crisis in midfield at the moment, once everyone is fit, Gallagher is unlikely to get the necessary playing time.

So, it would appear that our plan is to sort out our injury issues, and we just have to hold on until the storm passes and the situation improves.