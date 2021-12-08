Filed under: Chelsea FC: Champions League WATCH: Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner combine to put Chelsea back in the lead against Zenit First, again By Fellipe Miranda Dec 8, 2021, 7:33pm GMT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner combine to put Chelsea back in the lead against Zenit Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email And the lead is ours! A great attacking move and a Christian Pulisic set up Timo Werner for his second goal today against Zenit, putting Chelsea back in first place in their Champions League group. Get in! More From We Ain't Got No History WATCH: Werner, Lukaku combine to equalise at 2-2 for Chelsea against Zenit Zenit St Petersburg vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights WATCH: Werner two-minute goal to open the scoring for Chelsea against Zenit Chelsea U19 progress to the UEFA Youth League second round play-offs Chelsea monitoring Fulham ‘wonderkid’ Fábio Carvalho — reports Real Madrid have ‘informal agreement in place’ for Rüdiger — report Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
Loading comments...