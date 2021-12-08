 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner combine to put Chelsea back in the lead against Zenit

First, again

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

And the lead is ours! A great attacking move and a Christian Pulisic set up Timo Werner for his second goal today against Zenit, putting Chelsea back in first place in their Champions League group.

Get in!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...