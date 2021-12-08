The Daily Hilario: Wednesday

YOUNGEST
@MeslierIllan! Youngest goalkeeper in history to make 50 Premier League appearances! pic.twitter.com/39RNWCUrer— Leeds United (@LUFC) December 7, 2021
CHAOS
Tottenham's plans for the Europa Conference League tie with Rennes are in chaos and they could apply for the PL game v Brighton to be postponed following a significant Covid outbreak at the club #thfc https://t.co/53hLsn2WZx— Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 7, 2021
HMM
Denis Zakaria has received many approaches in the last weeks, out of contract in 2022. He recently changed his agent - Bayern have joined the race, also Liverpool asked for information since he’s with Hasan Cetinkaya. #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2021
Juventus and Barça still interested. Open race. pic.twitter.com/UfMrr0AOWs
Loading comments...