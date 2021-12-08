Chelsea have hit our first real bump of the season, with a second league dampening the mood somewhat. Needless to say, the ongoing injury crisis hasn’t helped to make things any better. While the fight for the top spot in our Champions League group is still on, some rotation doesn’t seem like a bad idea at this point.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community opted to switch goalkeepers for the first time in quite a while, with Kepa Arrizabalaga replacing Édouard Mendy (39%). There weren’t any changes in formation due to the 3-5-2 (14%) still an unpopular choice.

Given the uncertainty regarding the fitness of several players, the back-three and the wing-backs have a slightly unconventional look. Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen are joined by either César Azpilicueta or Reece James in the back-three, with the other slotting in at right wing-back. On the left, with Marcos Alonso (11%) possibly carrying a knock and being the only actual fit left wing-back, it’s Callum Hudson-Odoi who gets another go, just as in the second half against West Ham. Malang Sarr (51%) comes close while managing Thiago Silva’s (44%) minutes remains crucial.

Mateo Kovačić was briefly back in training but has now tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a few more games. With Jorginho (12%) and N’Golo Kanté both out as well, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is left as the only real option in the middle (the leading vote-getter in the entire team in fact), forcing Mason Mount to drop into a deeper position — though it was a close call for Saúl Ñíguez (48%) and Ross Barkley (50%).

The continuing fitness issues of Romelu Lukaku (23%) and Kai Havertz’s (6%) knock on Saturday mean limited options up front as well. So Timo Werner gets the nod, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic on either side of him.

3-4-3 (77%)

Kepa (60%) | Rüdiger (65%), Christensen (90%), Azpilicueta (85%) | Hudson-Odoi (72%), Loftus-Cheek (91%), Mount (63%), James (72%) | Pulisic (73%), Werner (75%), Ziyech (53%)