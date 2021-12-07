Southampton sign former Chelsea goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero

Following injuries to two of their goalkeepers, Southampton have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea backup Willy Caballero on a short-term contract yesterday.

The 40-year-old Caballero, who had been a free agent since leaving Chelsea in the summer, joins Saints for at least one month, until January 5th, and he could make his debut as soon as this weekend, with previously third-choice Harry Lewis the only other goalkeeper available at the moment. Southampton visit Arsenal on Saturday.

#SaintsFC has completed the signing of goalkeeper @willy_caballero on a short-term contract ✍️ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 6, 2021

Caballero had been training and keeping fit with League One side Wimbledon (with whom we’ve done a few deals recently), and he’s expected to fit easily into Ralph Hasenhüttl’s playing style.

Big Willy made 38 appearances for Chelsea between 2017 and 2021, keeping 14 clean sheets and making a name for himself in penalty shootouts especially (even better than Kepa!) while winning the Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup trophies. Before that, he spent several years at Manchester City, as well as Malaga and Elche in Spain.

All the best, Willy C!