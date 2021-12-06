Chelsea drawn against non-league Chesterfield FC in FA Cup third round

Chelsea are set to another competition to the already congested fixture list in a month’s time, as we begin our latest FA Cup adventure, in the third round as usual in early January. In fact, the draw for the third round was held just a couple short hours ago.

And fortunately we got just about as favorable of a draw as possible, with a home tie against non-league Chesterfield FC, who were relegated from League Two in 2018 and have been stuck in the fifth tier of the football pyramid ever since — though they are currently leading their division (the “National League”), having lost just 1 game from 17 played so far this season.

We’ve actually played against the Spireites eight times in our history, though none since 1950. We only lost one of those eight meetings, our very first ever, in October 1905. That was in fact the ninth match played in the history of Chelsea Football Club and only the fourth ever at Stamford Bridge.

“Unbelievable… It’s a dream come true”



Chesterfield manager James Rowe reacts to tonight's FA Cup 3rd round draw, with the #Spireites set to meet European Champions Chelsea@BBCSheffield @BBCLookNorth#BBCFACup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/4yt5UVWxLs — Rob Staton (@robstaton) December 6, 2021

The darwn in full for the FA Cup third round, with 32 matches to take place between January 7th and 10th, is as follows: