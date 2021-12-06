The picture above is Mateo Kovačić. He’s a top class midfielder, who plays for Chelsea. This is what he looks like, in case you’ve forgotten.

Kovačić has been out for what seems like forever but has only actually been less than two months, after picking up a hamstring injury soon after our 7-0 demolishing of Norwich City in October. But Chelsea have won just 3 of the 6 Premier League matches we’ve played since, and that’s probably not a coincidence.

According to various reports today, including first from The Times, the 27-year-old midfielder is set to return to training this week, and while Wednesday’s game against Zenit St Petersburg will come too soon for him, he’s expected to be available for the game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel has been quite cautious in putting players back into action following injuries, but midfield depth is a bit of a dire problem at the moment, so Kova might see action sooner rather than later. Hopefully he can pick up right where he left off, having already collected 5 assists this season, which puts him level with Reece James for the team lead.