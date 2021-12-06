West Ham 3-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Mason Mount, Thiago Silva shine still in defeat

1. MASON MOUNT (7.6)

That’s now back to back WAGNH Man of the Match awards for Mason Mount, who seems to be hitting top form at the exact right time as we head into the busy festive period. Mount’s season has been a bit stop-start, and this was only his fifth start in all competitions since mid-September, but if he can start producing again at the level of consistent excellence we’ve come to know from him already at such a young age — he’s already our leading goalscorer, for example, despite not featuring that much! — we will surely be able to maintain our title challenge long into the spring.

2. THIAGO SILVA (6.9)

The sequence of Silva scoring the game’s first goal at one end, then clearing off the line at the other to prevent an immediate equalizer is all we need to know.

3. KAI HAVERTZ (6.2)

Not that Havertz played exceptionally well by any stretch of the imagination, but his forced exit at half-time not only led to Tuchel playing a still only half-fit Romelu Lukaku for longer than he ever intended, but also led to a noticeable drop in Chelsea’s level and dynamism of play, which remains a concern for which we need to find a solution for when Lukaku does finally become fully healthy once again.

vs. WEST HAM (PL, A, L 2-3)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mount (7.6)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.9), Havertz (6.2), Ziyech (6.1), Loftus-Cheek (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): James (5.9), Rüdiger (5.8), Christensen (5.6), Hudson-Odoi (5.1, sub), Alonso (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Pulisic (4.9, sub), Jorginho (4.6), Lukaku (4.3, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Mendy (3.5)

OVERALL

