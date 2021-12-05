Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Women’s FA Cup Final: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It is an early chance to earn cup glory for Chelsea Women, with the 2020-21 FA Cup trophy in dispute at Wembley today. Arsenal were the only team that managed to beat us this season, and we will make sure they do not repeat this rare feat today.

Let’s do this!

Arsenal starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Zinsberger | Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley | Maanum, Walti, Little | Mead, Miedema, McCabe

Substitutes from: Williams, Goldie, Boye, Patten, Schnaderbeck, Nobbs, Parris, Iwabuchi, Foord

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Berger | Bright, Carter, Eriksson | Cuthbert, Leupolz, Ingle, Reiten | Fleming, Kerr, Kirby

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, England, Ji, Charles, Harder, Spence, Andersson, Fox

Date / Time: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 14.00 GMT; 9:00am EST; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Forecast: Mostly cloudy; 45°F/7°C

How to watch: ESPN+ (USA), BBC One & BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland), Sportsnet (Canada), Star+ & ESPN Brasil (Brazil)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!