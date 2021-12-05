 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Women’s FA Cup Final: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

One more shot at glory!

By Fellipe Miranda
Arsenal v Chelsea: The Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It is an early chance to earn cup glory for Chelsea Women, with the 2020-21 FA Cup trophy in dispute at Wembley today. Arsenal were the only team that managed to beat us this season, and we will make sure they do not repeat this rare feat today.

Let’s do this!

Arsenal starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Zinsberger | Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley | Maanum, Walti, Little | Mead, Miedema, McCabe

Substitutes from: Williams, Goldie, Boye, Patten, Schnaderbeck, Nobbs, Parris, Iwabuchi, Foord

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Berger | Bright, Carter, Eriksson | Cuthbert, Leupolz, Ingle, Reiten | Fleming, Kerr, Kirby

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, England, Ji, Charles, Harder, Spence, Andersson, Fox

Date / Time: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 14.00 GMT; 9:00am EST; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
Forecast: Mostly cloudy; 45°F/7°C
How to watch: ESPN+ (USA), BBC One & BBC iPlayer (UK & Ireland), Sportsnet (Canada), Star+ & ESPN Brasil (Brazil)

