‘Not good enough on the details’: Tuchel blasts Chelsea after another mistake-laden performance

Chelsea are set to drop out of first place in the Premier League table after dropping three more points today, making it five points dropped in our past three games, all of them laden with massive individual mistakes.

Thomas Tuchel made no effort at hiding his displeasure with these uncharacteristic errors that had become very rare during his tenure indeed but have now cost us wins against Manchester United and West Ham United and taken most of the momentum out of our sails just as we enter the crucial festive fixtures period.

“I think the performance is enough to even win the game but what we clearly see is we give easy goals away and this is very unusual. We make big mistakes that lead to big chances that lead to easy goals. We do this now in three matchdays against Man United, Watford and again today. If you do this at this kind of level, you can’t expect to have a result. “[We] are not good enough on the details at the moment. We do too many big mistakes and have to care about the details [...] without doing big mistakes, there is a big chance we win this game. [We] are far, far away from blaming anybody but we need to admit that we do too many crucial mistakes at the moment that cost us a win against Man Utd and today as well.”

It’s easy to point fingers of course, be they at more likely or less likely sources of these mistakes, or even at sources outside of our control like injuries or fatigue, but the only thing that matters now is responding with better and mistake-free performances.

“It is impossible to do these kinds of mistakes, three times in a row, it is simply too much and we cannot give any excuses that we are tired. It is absolutely normal to be tired through the Premier League in winter, it is a question of precision, details, risk management, where you take it and where you absolutely don’t.” “What is interesting is always the next 90 minutes and what is interesting is to have the focus right, the attitude right, and to take care about the details.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Right now, this is just a minor blip. Let us not have it become yet another winter of discontent.