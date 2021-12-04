West Ham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Another early kick-off for the Blues, leading the weekend’s slate of action. Liverpool and Manchester City both play later today. But the focus needs to be fully on ourselves. We’ve not had a good record away to West Ham as of late, but we did win here last season and we could certainly use another result like that. This is probably our toughest match this month, certainly on paper.

Unsurprisingly, Tuchel’s gone for the expected strongest combinations in defense and midfield, while opting for Havertz and Ziyech ahead of Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi in attack. And it looks like West Ham have chosen to match our shape as well.

Here we go!

West Ham starting lineup (5-2-3):

Fabianski | Johnson, Diop, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal | Souček, Rice (c) | Lanzini, Antonio, Bowen

Substitutes from: Areola, Masuaku, Ashby, Král, Noble, Fornals, Benrahma, Yarmolenko, Vlašić

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Alonso, Jorginho (c), Loftus-Cheek, James | Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Barkley, Saúl, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Date / Time: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6pm IST

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, England

Referee: Andre Marriner (on pitch); Andy Madley (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); NBCSN, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!