N’Golo Kanté nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month award

League-leaders Chelsea went unbeaten in the league in the month of November, but we won only one of the three games, which meant that Thomas Tuchel didn’t get a nomination for Premier League Manager of the Month (only Guardiola, Klopp, and new Villa boss Steven Gerrard did). That’s understandable.

The lack of a nomination for Player of the Month for Reece James however is an egregious oversight. Sorry, Reecey.

We do have a nominee however for Goal of the Month, with N’Golo Kanté earning the nod for his glorious individual effort against Leicester City. Kanté’s unerring strike with his weaker foot from the top of the box, after a storming run from deep, is up against a number of great goals, including a perfect first-time volley from Maxwel Cornet, a lovely free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold, plus efforts from Harvey Barnes, John McGinn, Raúl Jiménez, and Raheem Sterling ... and of course that ridiculous piledriver from Rodri, which surely is the pick of the bunch.

You can still vote for Kanté here.