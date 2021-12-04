It’s London derby time as Chelsea travel across town to high-flying West Ham. David Moyes has made the Hammers a force to be reckoned with and we will have to be on our toes if we want to come home with all three points. While there are still several players out, a notable returnee has us breathing a sigh of relief.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Formation and goalkeeper stay the same as the WAGNH community roll with the 3-4-3 and Édouard Mendy — second up being the 3-5-2 (14%) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (3%), respectively.

Reece James returns after missing the last game. His presence was sorely missed against Watford. This means that César Azpilicueta (38%) rotates out. Marcos Alonso continues to fill in at left wing-back. The back three picks itself due to Trevoh Chalobah’s recent injury as Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen get the nod.

It was yet another game to forget for Saúl Ñíguez (4%) on Wednesday and he rightfully gets nowhere near a starting spot here. Same goes for Ross Barkley (4%). This means that Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek start in midfield uncontested, with N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić still out with injury.

Up front, there’s no doubt about the inclusions of Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount. The same can’t be said for the third spot in the attacking band. In a very close call, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s recent displays merit having his name on the team sheet ahead of Hakim Ziyech (28%), Kai Havertz (46%) and Timo Werner (12%).

3-4-3 (83%)

Mendy (97%) | Rüdiger (98%), Silva (91%), Christensen (84%) | Alonso (71%), Loftus-Cheek (82%), Jorginho (98%), James (95%) | Hudson-Odoi (50%), Lukaku (78%), Mount (87%)