Reports from earlier made it clear that we had to brace ourselves for some bad news regarding Reece James’ hamstring injury, but while Thomas Tuchel couldn’t yet shed more light on the extent of the injury in his pre-match press conference as we were still awaiting scans, a report form the Telegraph’s Matt Law has revealed the full extent of the issue.

And it’s certainly not great, though it also could’ve been worse.

Good news for #cfc: Reece James does not require surgery. Bad news for #cfc: Reece James expected to miss 6-8 weeks with torn hamstring. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 31, 2021

Law’s tweet claims that James will not have to have surgery, but is expected to be out for eight weeks, which would mean that he suffered a grade II strain. Still, at least that means a recovery period of many weeks rather than many months. If James had needed surgery to repair his hamstring, he would’ve likely missed the rest of the season. As it stands, he should be back around a March timeframe or so — perhaps after the international break at the start of that month and in time for the second leg of our Round of 16 Champions League matchup against Lille (March 16).

That’s hardly ideal of course, so we’ll have to find a solution at right wing-back in January in addition to finding one at left wing-back.

Get well soon, Reecey!