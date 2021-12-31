Havertz, Werner, Silva back in full training for Chelsea ahead of Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel barely gave any relevant teams news in this morning’s press conference, but as confirmed by the Chelsea official website, we do have Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Thiago Silva back in full training and perhaps available at least in substitute capacity for Sunday’s match against Liverpool.

Havertz had already trained earlier this week following his isolation period, but this is the first we’ve seen of Werner since the start of the month. Unlike most who test positive for COVID-19, he was actually symptomatic, but hopefully he’s all okay now if perhaps a fair bit match un-fit.

Thiago Silva’s return is also good news since it means that his hamstring tweak the other day was just that, a knock rather than a full-blown injury (like for Reece James). And with Andreas Christensen being forced off midweek with a back injury, Silva’s return could be timed just right for this weekend’s showdown.

There’s no word on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, so presumably he remains in isolation.